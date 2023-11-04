How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, November 4
Today's Bundesliga lineup features several top-tier games, including a matchup between Eintracht Frankfurt and Union Berlin.
Live coverage of all Bundesliga action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Union Berlin vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt is on the road to take on Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Union Berlin (+150)
- Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+175)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch SC Freiburg vs Borussia Monchengladbach
Borussia Monchengladbach makes the trip to match up with SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SC Freiburg (+105)
- Underdog: Borussia Monchengladbach (+210)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayer Leverkusen travels to match up with TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-205)
- Underdog: TSG Hoffenheim (+400)
- Draw: (+380)
Watch FSV Mainz vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig journeys to take on FSV Mainz at Mewa Arena in Mainz.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-180)
- Underdog: FSV Mainz (+400)
- Draw: (+330)
Watch FC Cologne vs FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg makes the trip to face FC Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Cologne (+115)
- Underdog: FC Augsburg (+200)
- Draw: (+260)
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich travels to play Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-130)
- Underdog: Borussia Dortmund (+265)
- Draw: (+330)
