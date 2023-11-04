Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 4?
Should you bet on Brandon Duhaime to score a goal when the Minnesota Wild and the New York Rangers meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- Duhaime has no points on the power play.
- Duhaime's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 19 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.