Malik Beasley will take the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the New York Knicks.

In a 130-111 loss to the Raptors (his last game) Beasley produced 20 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Beasley's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+112)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks conceded 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

The Knicks gave up 42 rebounds on average last season, seventh in the league.

Allowing an average of 25.1 assists last year, the Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

On defense, the Knicks allowed 13 made three-pointers per game last year, 25th in the NBA.

Malik Beasley vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/12/2023 26 10 2 0 2 0 0 11/15/2022 24 14 4 0 3 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.