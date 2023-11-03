Wisconsin High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Columbia County, Wisconsin this week, we've got you covered here.
Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week
Xavier High School at Lodi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Lodi, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Modoc High School at Fall River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 3
- Location: Fall River, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
