Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: +122)

Antetokounmpo has racked up 24.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (10.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 3.0 assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Antetokounmpo's 0.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 24.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Friday is 2.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Friday's over/under.

He makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (3.5).

Malik Beasley Props

PTS 3PM 9.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +112)

Friday's over/under for Malik Beasley is 9.5 points, 2.0 fewer than his season average.

Beasley averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: +162)

Randle's 13.7 points per game are 3.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He averages 3.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 3.2 more than his over/under for Friday.

Randle, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Jalen Brunson has recorded 20.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points less than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Brunson's 4.0 made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.