The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) on November 3, 2023.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Knicks allowed to opponents.

Milwaukee had a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Knicks ranked second.

Last year, the Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.

Milwaukee had a 42-6 record last season when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks fared better in home games last year, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game away from home.

Milwaukee allowed 112.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (114.1).

The Bucks made 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged away from home (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries