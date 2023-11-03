How to Watch the Bucks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) on November 3, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Knicks.
Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
|Bucks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Bucks vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 46.2% the Knicks allowed to opponents.
- Milwaukee had a 39-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA, and the Knicks ranked second.
- Last year, the Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.
- Milwaukee had a 42-6 record last season when putting up more than 113.1 points.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Bucks fared better in home games last year, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game away from home.
- Milwaukee allowed 112.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (114.1).
- The Bucks made 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged away from home (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Jackson
|Questionable
|Hip
