Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The point total is set at 223.5 for the matchup.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|223.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- In 47 of 82 games last season, Milwaukee and its opponents went over 223.5 points.
- Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 6.7 more than the over/under for this game.
- Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.
- Milwaukee won 54 of the 66 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (81.8%).
- The Bucks had a record of 35-6 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (85.4%).
- The Bucks have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Bucks fared better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The Bucks hit the over on the over/under in 25 of 41 home games (61%) last year, compared to 18 of 41 road games (43.9%).
- Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up were just 3.8 more than the Knicks conceded (113.1).
- Milwaukee had a 33-15 record versus the spread and were 42-6 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bucks
|Knicks
|116.9
|116
|8
|11
|33-15
|27-20
|42-6
|30-17
|113.3
|113.1
|14
|12
|34-17
|37-14
|44-7
|38-13
