The New York Knicks (0-1), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, battle the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, BSWI, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Bucks Games

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points last year, plus 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Damian Lillard's numbers last season were 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. He sank 46.3% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.2 triples (second in league).

Brook Lopez averaged 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He also drained 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Bobby Portis collected 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 49.6% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Last season, Malik Beasley collected 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He drained 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle's numbers last season were 25.1 points, 10 boards and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Jalen Brunson posted 24 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett put up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 31% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Donte DiVincenzo's stats last season were 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.7% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Knicks 116.9 Points Avg. 116 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.3% Field Goal % 47% 36.8% Three Point % 35.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.