Brook Lopez's Milwaukee Bucks take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 130-111 loss to the Raptors, Lopez had six points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Lopez, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Over 4.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Knicks were ranked 12th in the league defensively last season, allowing 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Knicks allowed 42 rebounds per game last year, seventh in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Knicks were ranked 13th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.1 per game.

In terms of three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the league last year, allowing 13 makes per game.

Brook Lopez vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 33 17 7 2 3 3 1 11/30/2022 34 9 6 1 1 2 0 10/28/2022 33 14 11 2 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.