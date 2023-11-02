Among the most exciting players to watch when the New Jersey Devils play the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center -- starting at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Devils' Jack Hughes and the Wild's Joel Eriksson Ek.

Wild vs. Devils Game Information

Wild Players to Watch

Minnesota's Eriksson Ek has collected five assists and five goals in nine games. That's good for 10 points.

Kirill Kaprizov has made a big impact for Minnesota this season with nine points (two goals and seven assists).

This season, Mats Zuccarello has two goals and seven assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Marc-Andre Fleury has a 1-2-1 record this season, with an .889 save percentage (49th in the league). In 4 games, he has 104 saves, and has given up 13 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Devils Players to Watch

Hughes is one of New Jersey's top contributors with 18 points. He has scored five goals and picked up 13 assists this season.

Through eight games, Jesper Bratt has scored six goals and picked up eight assists.

Tyler Toffoli has 10 points for New Jersey, via seven goals and three assists.

Akira Schmid (1-0-1) has a goals against average of 4.1 on the season. His .863% save percentage ranks 62nd in the NHL.

Wild vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 2nd 4.13 Goals Scored 3.56 7th 27th 3.63 Goals Allowed 4.11 32nd 10th 32.6 Shots 31.3 16th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 34.4 28th 1st 42.42% Power Play % 13.89% 23rd 21st 75% Penalty Kill % 67.86% 31st

