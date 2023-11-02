The New Jersey Devils (5-2-1) visit the Minnesota Wild (3-4-2) -- who've lost three straight -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

The Devils-Wild game can be seen on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2, so tune in to take in the action.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Wild vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Devils Wild 4-3 NJ

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 37 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With 32 goals (3.6 per game), the Wild have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

On the defensive side, the Wild have allowed 35 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joel Eriksson Ek 9 5 5 10 1 2 49.5% Kirill Kaprizov 9 2 7 9 9 4 - Mats Zuccarello 9 2 7 9 4 3 28.6% Ryan Hartman 9 6 3 9 8 8 46.4% Patrick Maroon 9 1 6 7 3 1 66.7%

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are allowing 29 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Devils' 33 total goals (4.1 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 3.5 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players