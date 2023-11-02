The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) meet the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

Steelers vs. Titans Insights

This year, the Steelers average 3.9 fewer points per game (16.1) than the Titans give up (20).

Tennessee averages 18.9 points per game, comparable to the 21 Pittsburgh gives up.

The Steelers collect 67.7 fewer yards per game (271.7) than the Titans give up per outing (339.4).

Tennessee averages 86 fewer yards per game (296.6) than Pittsburgh gives up (382.6).

This season, the Steelers pile up 79.7 rushing yards per game, 27.7 fewer than the Titans allow per contest (107.4).

Tennessee rushes for 115.9 yards per game, 21.2 fewer than the 137.1 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

The Steelers have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Titans have forced (6).

This year Tennessee has eight turnovers, seven fewer than Pittsburgh has takeaways (15).

Steelers Home Performance

At home, the Steelers put up 15 points per game and give up 20.5. That's less than they score (16.1) and allow (21) overall.

The Steelers' average yards gained (261) and conceded (377.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 271.7 and 382.6, respectively.

Pittsburgh racks up 197.8 passing yards per game at home (5.8 more than its overall average), and gives up 223.5 at home (21.9 less than overall).

The Steelers rack up 63.3 rushing yards per game at home (16.4 less than their overall average), and concede 154.3 at home (17.2 more than overall).

The Steelers convert 32.1% of third downs at home (three% lower than their overall average), and concede 39.3% at home (three% lower than overall).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Baltimore W 17-10 CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville L 20-10 CBS 11/2/2023 Tennessee - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 Green Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS

Titans Away Performance

The Titans' average points scored away from home (11.3) is lower than their overall average (18.9). But their average points allowed in away games (22) is higher than overall (20).

The Titans' average yards gained in road games (242.3) is lower than their overall average (296.6). But their average yards allowed in road games (373.7) is higher than overall (339.4).

Tennessee accumulates 169.3 passing yards per game in road games (11.4 less than its overall average), and gives up 260.3 on the road (28.3 more than overall).

The Titans' average yards rushing on the road (73) is lower than their overall average (115.9). But their average yards conceded away from home (113.3) is higher than overall (107.4).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in away games (25%) is lower than their overall average (33.7%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (50%) is higher than overall (38.5%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis L 23-16 CBS 10/15/2023 Baltimore L 24-16 NFL Network 10/29/2023 Atlanta W 28-23 CBS 11/2/2023 at Pittsburgh - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 at Tampa Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina - FOX

