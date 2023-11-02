Can we count on Patrick Maroon finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild match up against the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Maroon scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Devils this season, and has scored one goal.

Maroon has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are conceding 29 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

