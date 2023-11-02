Will Mats Zuccarello Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 2?
Can we count on Mats Zuccarello lighting the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the New Jersey Devils at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Mats Zuccarello score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Zuccarello stats and insights
- Zuccarello has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Zuccarello has picked up four assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 29 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.
Wild vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
