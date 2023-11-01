Buy Tickets for Wisconsin Badgers Women's Basketball Games
Wisconsin (5-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:30 PM ET, at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
If you're looking to see the Wisconsin Badgers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Wisconsin games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin's next matchup information
- Opponent: Iowa Hawkeyes
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Kohl Center
- Broadcast: BTN
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Wisconsin's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Wisconsin players
Shop for Wisconsin gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Serah Williams
|8
|15.6
|8.5
|0.5
|1.0
|3.1
|46.5% (46-99)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Ronnie Porter
|8
|10.5
|7.0
|4.0
|3.0
|0.3
|35.6% (32-90)
|25.0% (9-36)
|Sania Copeland
|8
|10.1
|2.3
|3.5
|1.5
|0.3
|46.8% (29-62)
|35.7% (15-42)
|Brooke Schramek
|8
|8.8
|6.4
|2.3
|0.5
|0.1
|36.9% (24-65)
|35.5% (11-31)
|D'Yanis Jimenez
|7
|9.7
|3.7
|2.9
|1.0
|0.3
|44.0% (22-50)
|53.8% (7-13)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.