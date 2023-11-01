Do you live and breathe all things Wisconsin? Then show your pride in the Badgers women's team with some new gear. For more details on the team, including up-to-date stats, keep reading.

Wisconsin team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Serah Williams 7 14.4 7.7 0.6 1.1 2.9 Ronnie Porter 7 11.0 7.0 4.3 3.4 0.3 Sania Copeland 7 10.4 2.0 3.4 1.6 0.3 Brooke Schramek 7 9.9 6.3 2.4 0.6 0.1 D'Yanis Jimenez 6 11.0 3.0 2.8 1.2 0.2 Natalie Leuzinger 7 8.0 4.0 2.0 0.7 0.1 Tessa Grady 7 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.1 Leena Patibandla 5 2.2 0.8 0.6 0.2 0.2 Ana Guillen 7 1.6 0.6 0.3 0.4 0.1 Imbie Jones 5 0.0 0.2 0.4 0.2 0.0

Wisconsin season stats

This season, Wisconsin has won five games so far (5-2).

The Badgers are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Wisconsin's best win this season came in a 66-64 victory on November 14 over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in the RPI.

The Badgers are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are 21 games remaining on Wisconsin's schedule in 2023-24, and four are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Wisconsin games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Butler H 1:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Iowa H 2:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 St. Thomas A 8:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Eastern Illinois H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Purdue A 6:00 PM

