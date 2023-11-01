Wisconsin's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Badgers are currently 7-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:15 PM ET, away versus the Arizona Wildcats.

Upcoming Wisconsin games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Arizona A 3:15 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Jacksonville State H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Chicago State H 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Iowa H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Nebraska H 2:15 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Ohio State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Northwestern H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Penn State A 9:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Indiana H 8:30 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Minnesota A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Michigan State H 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Nebraska A 8:30 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Purdue H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Michigan A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Rutgers A 12:00 PM

Wisconsin's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Arizona Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Location: McKale Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN

Top Wisconsin players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
AJ Storr 9 14.2 3.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 42.7% (47-110) 29.4% (10-34)
Steven Crowl 9 12.2 7.7 2.3 0.6 0.4 60.6% (40-66) 77.8% (7-9)
Tyler Wahl 9 10.6 5.9 1.1 0.8 0.6 52.9% (36-68) 0.0% (0-3)
Chucky Hepburn 9 10.1 3.0 3.7 1.4 0.1 41.3% (33-80) 26.5% (9-34)
John Blackwell 9 9.1 3.2 0.4 0.4 0.0 50.0% (22-44) 43.8% (7-16)

