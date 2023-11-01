Buy Tickets for Wisconsin Badgers Basketball Games
Wisconsin's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Badgers are currently 7-2) on Saturday, December 9 at 3:15 PM ET, away versus the Arizona Wildcats.
Upcoming Wisconsin games
Wisconsin's next matchup information
- Opponent: Arizona Wildcats
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Location: McKale Center
- Broadcast: ESPN
Top Wisconsin players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|AJ Storr
|9
|14.2
|3.1
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|42.7% (47-110)
|29.4% (10-34)
|Steven Crowl
|9
|12.2
|7.7
|2.3
|0.6
|0.4
|60.6% (40-66)
|77.8% (7-9)
|Tyler Wahl
|9
|10.6
|5.9
|1.1
|0.8
|0.6
|52.9% (36-68)
|0.0% (0-3)
|Chucky Hepburn
|9
|10.1
|3.0
|3.7
|1.4
|0.1
|41.3% (33-80)
|26.5% (9-34)
|John Blackwell
|9
|9.1
|3.2
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|50.0% (22-44)
|43.8% (7-16)
