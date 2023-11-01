On Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET, Joel Eriksson Ek (12 goals) and the Minnesota Wild (9-11-4) continue their 2023-24 campaign by facing off versus the Edmonton Oilers on the road.

Upcoming Minnesota games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Oilers A 9:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Kraken A 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Flames H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Canucks H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Penguins A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Bruins A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Canadiens H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Bruins H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Red Wings H 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Jets A 3:00 PM

Minnesota's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Edmonton Oilers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Rogers Place
  • Broadcast: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Moneylines: Oilers -190, Wild +155
  • Total: 6.5 goals

Top Minnesota players

  • Mats Zuccarello: six goals and 21 assists
  • Kirill Kaprizov: eight goals and 15 assists
  • Eriksson Ek: 12 goals and seven assists
  • Marc-Andre Fleury: 4-4-2 record, .885 save percentage, 32 goals conceded

