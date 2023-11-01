Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Milwaukee Panthers! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more about the women's team.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Milwaukee Panthers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Milwaukee team leaders

Want to buy Kamy Peppler's jersey? Or another Milwaukee player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kendall Nead 7 19.7 4.1 1.4 1.1 0.3 Kamy Peppler 7 14.7 2.9 6.1 2.0 0.0 Angie Cera 7 11.3 3.6 2.9 0.6 0.1 Jorey Buwalda 7 8.1 7.6 0.6 0.9 0.6 Jada Donaldson 7 6.6 4.0 4.9 1.6 0.0 Anna Lutz 4 9.8 6.5 0.5 0.0 0.3 Jada Williams 7 2.6 2.3 0.6 0.7 0.0 Vanessa Jurewicz 7 1.3 1.6 0.7 0.3 0.1 Justina Hernandez 6 1.0 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.0 Grace Crowley 2 1.0 4.5 0.0 1.5 0.5

Milwaukee season stats

Milwaukee has a 4-3 record on the season so far.

The Panthers have a 2-1 record at home and a 1-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Milwaukee beat the No. 199-ranked (according to the RPI) Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, 67-61, on November 18, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Panthers, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Milwaukee's schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Panthers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Check out the Panthers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Green Bay H 8:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 IUPUI A 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Loyola Chicago A 3:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 Eastern Illinois A 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Milwaukee this season.

Check out the Panthers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.