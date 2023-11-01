Milwaukee (3-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, on the road against the UC Davis Aggies.

If you're looking to see the Milwaukee Panthers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 UC Davis A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Longwood H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Chattanooga H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Robert Morris H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Wright State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Oakland A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Detroit Mercy A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 12 Cleveland State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Wright State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Detroit Mercy H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Oakland H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Purdue Fort Wayne A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 IUPUI H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Youngstown State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UC Davis Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: University Credit Union Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Milwaukee's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Milwaukee players

Shop for Milwaukee gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
BJ Freeman 6 19.5 5.5 2.8 1.7 0.3 37.8% (37-98) 37.8% (17-45)
Elijah Jamison 9 8.3 2.7 2.0 0.9 0.0 38.7% (29-75) 28.6% (6-21)
Markeith Browning II 9 8.1 3.2 2.8 1.0 0.8 40.6% (28-69) 26.9% (7-26)
Kentrell Pullian 9 7.9 5.4 2.9 1.0 0.1 33.8% (24-71) 21.7% (10-46)
Erik Pratt 8 7.4 1.6 0.1 0.5 0.0 38.9% (21-54) 40.0% (12-30)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.