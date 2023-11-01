Milwaukee (3-6) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, on the road against the UC Davis Aggies.

Upcoming Milwaukee games

Milwaukee's next matchup information

Opponent: UC Davis Aggies

UC Davis Aggies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: University Credit Union Center

University Credit Union Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Milwaukee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% BJ Freeman 6 19.5 5.5 2.8 1.7 0.3 37.8% (37-98) 37.8% (17-45) Elijah Jamison 9 8.3 2.7 2.0 0.9 0.0 38.7% (29-75) 28.6% (6-21) Markeith Browning II 9 8.1 3.2 2.8 1.0 0.8 40.6% (28-69) 26.9% (7-26) Kentrell Pullian 9 7.9 5.4 2.9 1.0 0.1 33.8% (24-71) 21.7% (10-46) Erik Pratt 8 7.4 1.6 0.1 0.5 0.0 38.9% (21-54) 40.0% (12-30)

