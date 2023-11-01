Buy Tickets for Marquette Golden Eagles Basketball Games
The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) will be at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.
Marquette's next matchup information
- Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum
- Broadcast: FOX
Top Marquette players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kam Jones
|9
|16.4
|2.9
|2.4
|1.2
|0.0
|49.5% (53-107)
|45.3% (24-53)
|Tyler Kolek
|9
|15.1
|5.1
|5.3
|1.7
|0.0
|54.7% (52-95)
|45.7% (16-35)
|Oso Ighodaro
|9
|12.2
|6.3
|2.1
|1.0
|1.1
|66.2% (45-68)
|-
|David Joplin
|9
|8.2
|3.1
|0.2
|0.9
|0.1
|35.2% (25-71)
|34.0% (16-47)
|Chase Ross
|9
|7.2
|2.9
|0.3
|0.9
|0.3
|47.6% (20-42)
|31.3% (5-16)
