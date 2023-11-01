When you're rooting for Green Bay during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Get more details, along with the Phoenix's women's team's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Green Bay Phoenix jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Green Bay team leaders

Want to buy Cassie Schiltz's jersey? Or another Green Bay player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Callie Genke 6 10.8 2.3 1.0 1.0 0.0 Cassie Schiltz 6 10.2 4.0 3.0 0.7 0.3 Natalie McNeal 6 9.7 5.2 2.2 0.7 0.0 Maddy Schreiber 6 9.7 3.5 1.5 0.3 0.3 Bailey Butler 6 7.2 2.2 4.0 1.7 0.0 Jasmine Kondrakiewicz 6 6.3 4.2 1.5 1.0 0.7 Natalie Andersen 6 5.8 3.8 1.0 0.5 0.0 Maren Westin 6 4.3 1.8 1.2 0.0 0.2 Jenna Guyer 4 6.3 2.3 1.3 0.5 0.3 Caelan Givens 5 2.4 0.6 1.4 0.6 0.0

Green Bay season stats

Green Bay has four wins so far this season (4-2).

The Phoenix are a perfect 1-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-1 in neutral-site games).

Green Bay claimed its best win of the season on November 16, when it secured a 65-53 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 11), according to the RPI.

The Phoenix have played no games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this year.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Green Bay has no games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Phoenix? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Green Bay games

Check out the Phoenix in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Milwaukee A 8:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 DePaul A 12:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 UIC H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Saint Louis H 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Wisconsin-Parkside H 8:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Green Bay this season.

Check out the Phoenix this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.