Green Bay (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Upcoming Green Bay games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Western Illinois H 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 UIC A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Oklahoma A 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 MSOE H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Wright State H 1:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Robert Morris H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Detroit Mercy A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Oakland A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 IUPUI A 12:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Cleveland State H 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Wright State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Northern Kentucky A 6:30 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Oakland H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Detroit Mercy H 1:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 IUPUI H 12:00 PM

Green Bay's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Illinois Leathernecks
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Resch Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Green Bay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Noah Reynolds 9 17.7 4.6 5.3 0.4 0.4 48.1% (64-133) 20.6% (7-34)
Elijah Jones 9 9.4 7.4 0.7 0.7 0.7 58.9% (33-56) 54.5% (6-11)
Rich Byhre 9 6.9 3.1 0.9 0.1 0.1 44.2% (23-52) 36.6% (15-41)
Foster Wonders 7 8.4 2.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 38.0% (19-50) 41.0% (16-39)
Marcus Hall 9 5.1 3.6 0.7 0.3 0.2 45.2% (14-31) 25.0% (4-16)

