When you're cheering on Green Bay during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Phoenix's recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Green Bay Phoenix jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Green Bay team leaders

Want to buy Noah Reynolds' jersey? Or another Green Bay player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Noah Reynolds 7 17.4 4.9 5.4 0.4 0.3 Elijah Jones 7 9.6 7.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 Rich Byhre 7 7.0 3.3 0.4 0.0 0.1 Marcus Hall 7 5.7 4.3 0.9 0.4 0.3 Amari Jedkins 7 5.6 2.7 0.9 0.9 0.3 Foster Wonders 5 7.2 1.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 David Douglas Jr. 7 4.4 2.4 0.7 0.4 0.4 Preston Ruedinger 4 5.8 4.3 2.3 1.3 0.3 Clarence Cummings III 1 12.0 4.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Will Eames 4 2.3 4.5 0.5 0.3 0.5

Green Bay season stats

This season, Green Bay has a 3-4 record so far.

The Phoenix are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-3 on the road this year (0-1 in neutral-site games).

On November 20, Green Bay registered its signature win of the season, a 54-53 overtime victory over the Montana State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 328) in the RPI rankings.

The Phoenix have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Green Bay has one game left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Phoenix? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Green Bay games

Check out the Phoenix in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Milwaukee H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 SIU-Edwardsville A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Western Illinois H 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 UIC A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Oklahoma A 9:00 PM

Check out the Phoenix this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.