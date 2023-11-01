Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks face the Toronto Raptors at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Antetokounmpo, in his previous game (October 30 win against the Heat), put up 33 points and seven rebounds.

Below we will look at Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-115)

Over 26.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-122)

Over 11.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league defensively last year, conceding 111.4 points per game.

The Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds on average last season, 10th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 26.2 assists last year, the Raptors were the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Raptors were ranked 12th in the league last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 36 22 12 10 1 2 0 1/4/2023 40 30 21 10 1 1 0

