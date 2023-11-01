Damian Lillard and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face off versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Lillard put up 25 points and four assists in a 122-114 win against the Heat.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lillard's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-104)

Over 26.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-147)

Over 4.5 (-147) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+108)

Over 6.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Raptors gave up 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the league.

On the glass, the Raptors gave up 42.3 rebounds per game last season, 10th in the NBA in that category.

The Raptors gave up 26.2 assists per game last season (25th in the league).

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Raptors were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Damian Lillard vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 37 30 4 3 2 0 0 1/8/2023 41 34 4 8 3 1 2

