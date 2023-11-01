See the injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Bucks ready for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (1-3) at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG MarJon Beauchamp SF Out Illness 6 1.5 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Precious Achiuwa: Out (Groin), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.