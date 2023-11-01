The Toronto Raptors (1-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
  • TV: TSN and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -4.5 224.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee and its opponents combined to score more than 224.5 points in 46 of 82 games last season.
  • Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 5.7 more than the over/under for this game.
  • Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Milwaukee went 54-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Bucks went 35-7 (83.3%).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread last season, the Bucks performed better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
  • The Bucks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than road tilts (43.9%) last year.
  • Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks averaged were 5.5 more than the Raptors gave up (111.4).
  • Milwaukee went 35-17 versus the spread and 44-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Raptors
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
35-17
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 24-13
44-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 27-10
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
28-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 38-18
36-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-18

