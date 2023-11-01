Bucks vs. Raptors November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 1, 2023, the Toronto Raptors (1-0) hit the court against the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.
Bucks vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: TSN, BSWI
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo posted 31.1 points, 11.8 boards and 5.7 assists last year. At the other end, he put up 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Damian Lillard averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists last year. Defensively, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Brook Lopez's numbers last season were 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.
- Bobby Portis recorded 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Malik Beasley's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 35.9% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made treys.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Per game, Pascal Siakam put up points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists last year. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Scottie Barnes' numbers last season were 15.3 points, 6.6 boards and 4.8 assists per contest. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the floor.
- OG Anunoby posted 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game, plus 1.9 steals (first in NBA) and 0.7 blocks.
- Gary Trent Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He sank 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Dennis Schroder put up 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 4.5 assists. He drained 41.5% of his shots from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
Bucks vs. Raptors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Raptors
|Bucks
|112.9
|Points Avg.
|116.9
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
