The Toronto Raptors (1-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bucks vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 110 - Bucks 109

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (+ 4.5)

Raptors (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-1.1)

Raptors (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (224.5)



Under (224.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.1

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks were eighth in the NBA in points scored (116.9 per game) and 14th in points allowed (113.3) last year.

Milwaukee was the best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (48.6) and ranked 20th in rebounds conceded (44.2) last year.

With 25.8 assists per game last season, the Bucks were 12th in the league.

Last year, Milwaukee was 21st in the league in turnovers committed (13.9 per game) and worst in turnovers forced (11.5).

Last year, the Bucks were fourth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they ranked No. 10 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

