On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Raptors (1-3) will be trying to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Raptors matchup.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSWI

TSN and BSWI Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Bucks vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-4.5) 224.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Bucks vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Bucks outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game last season (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and giving up 113.3 per outing, 14th in NBA) and had a +298 scoring differential.

The Raptors outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game last season (scoring 112.9 points per game to rank 24th in the league while allowing 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and had a +121 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 229.8 points per game last season, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allowed 224.7 points per contest last year, 0.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

Milwaukee covered 44 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Toronto won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.

Bucks and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +400 +175 - Raptors +12500 +5000 -

