Brook Lopez and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 122-114 win over the Heat, Lopez tallied 11 points and seven rebounds.

Now let's break down Lopez's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Brook Lopez Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+100)

Over 12.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-135)

Over 5.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Raptors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Raptors were fourth in the league last year, giving up 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Raptors conceded 42.3 rebounds per contest last year, 10th in the NBA in that category.

The Raptors gave up 26.2 assists per contest last season (25th in the league).

The Raptors gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 12th in the league in that category.

Brook Lopez vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 32 26 5 2 1 2 1 1/17/2023 29 19 1 1 3 2 0 1/4/2023 38 9 19 2 1 2 0

