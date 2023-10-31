College football Week 10 action includes four games with MAC teams. Read on to get up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan | Buffalo vs. Toledo

Week 10 MAC Results

Central Michigan 37 Northern Illinois 31

  • Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-6)
  • Pregame Total: 48.5

Central Michigan Leaders

  • Passing: Jase Bauer (9-for-16, 116 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marion Lukes (21 ATT, 202 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Jesse Prewitt III (4 TAR, 3 REC, 49 YDS)

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Rocky Lombardi (20-for-35, 298 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Antario Brown (22 ATT, 167 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Trayvon Rudolph (10 TAR, 8 REC, 172 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Central MichiganNorthern Illinois
447Total Yards506
116Passing Yards298
331Rushing Yards208
0Turnovers3

Toledo 31 Buffalo 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-14.5)
  • Pregame Total: 49.5

Toledo Leaders

  • Passing: DeQuan Finn (12-for-19, 173 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Peny Boone (12 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Anthony Torres (4 TAR, 4 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD)

Buffalo Leaders

  • Passing: Cole Snyder (14-for-41, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (17 ATT, 97 YDS)
  • Receiving: Darrell Harding Jr. (7 TAR, 2 REC, 44 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

ToledoBuffalo
352Total Yards324
173Passing Yards151
179Rushing Yards173
4Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 10 MAC Games

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 1
  • Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Bowling Green (-5.5)

Kent State Golden Flashes at Akron Zips

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, November 1
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Akron (-3.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.