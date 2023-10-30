Giannis Antetokounmpo and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Miami Heat on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Antetokounmpo, in his last time out, had 26 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks in a 127-110 loss to the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Antetokounmpo's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-114)

Over 27.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-128)

Over 11.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+110)

Over 6.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-104)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were second in the league last year, allowing 109.8 points per game.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per game last year, the Heat were sixth in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Heat allowed 25.6 per contest last season, ranking them 14th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Heat were ranked 28th in the NBA last season, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/26/2023 42 38 20 3 0 0 0 4/24/2023 38 26 10 13 0 2 1 4/16/2023 11 6 3 0 0 0 0 2/24/2023 6 4 4 4 0 0 0 2/4/2023 36 35 15 11 0 1 1

