The injury report for the Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) ahead of their matchup with the Miami Heat (1-2) currently features only one player. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30 from Fiserv Forum.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Out Rest 6.0 3.0 4.0

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Kevin Love: Questionable (Shoulder), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Knee), Josh Richardson: Questionable (Foot), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee)

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSUN

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5.5 223.5

