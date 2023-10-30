The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) take the court against the Miami Heat (1-2) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSUN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 223.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents combined to score more than 223.5 points in 47 of 82 games last season.

Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 6.7 more than the over/under for this game.

Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 ATS record last year.

Milwaukee was favored on the moneyline 66 total times last season. It finished 54-12 in those games.

The Bucks went 35-6 last year (winning 85.4% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter.

The Bucks have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

In home games last season, the Bucks had a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (21-20-0).

The Bucks eclipsed the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than road games (43.9%) last season.

Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks put up were 7.1 more than the Heat conceded (109.8).

When Milwaukee put up more than 109.8 points, it was 37-18 versus the spread and 47-8 overall.

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

