Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Devils on October 29, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jack Hughes and others are available when the New Jersey Devils host the Minnesota Wild at Prudential Center on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.
Wild vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Joel Eriksson Ek is a leading scorer for Minnesota with nine total points this season. He has scored five goals and added four assists in eight games.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov is among the leaders on the team with nine total points (two goals and seven assists).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 24
|0
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)
One of New Jersey's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 18 points in seven games (five goals and 13 assists).
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 25
|0
|3
|3
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|2
|2
|4
|6
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|0
|1
|1
|6
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Jesper Bratt has 11 points (1.6 per game), scoring four goals and adding seven assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Oct. 25
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Islanders
|Oct. 20
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Oct. 16
|1
|1
|2
|5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
