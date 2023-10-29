Wild vs. Devils: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 29
Sunday's NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) and the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) at Prudential Center sees the Devils as home favorites (-175 moneyline odds to win) against the Wild (+145). The game begins at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN.
Wild vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wild vs. Devils Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Wild Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-175
|+145
|6.5
Wild vs. Devils Betting Trends
- Every game New Jersey has played this season has gone over 6.5 goals.
- The Devils are 4-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Wild have been an underdog in two games this season, going 0-2.
- New Jersey is 3-3 (winning 50.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.
- Minnesota has had moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season and lost that game.
