The New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) will host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) on Sunday, with the Devils coming off a win and the Wild off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can turn on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN to take in the action as the Wild attempt to knock off the Devils.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have given up 33 total goals this season (4.1 per game), 31st in the NHL.

The Wild's 29 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them seventh in the NHL.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 31 goals (3.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 8 2 7 9 4 3 16.7% Joel Eriksson Ek 8 5 4 9 1 2 46.7% Kirill Kaprizov 8 2 7 9 8 4 - Ryan Hartman 8 5 3 8 8 8 47% Marcus Johansson 8 1 5 6 5 2 20%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are allowing 26 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (29 total, 4.1 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have given up 3.6 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that span.

Devils Key Players