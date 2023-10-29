The Green Bay Packers (2-4) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (3-4) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field.

Vikings and Packers recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Venue: Lambeau Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 1.5 42 -125 +105

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have played three games this season that have had more than 42 combined points scored.

Green Bay's outings this season have a 42.8-point average over/under, 0.8 more points than this game's point total.

The Packers have covered the spread three times in six games with a set spread.

The Packers have been underdogs in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

Green Bay has not won as an underdog of +105 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota's contests this year have an average total of 47.6, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have put together a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites three times this season. They've finished 2-1.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Vikings vs. Packers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 21.6 13 21.7 21 47.6 3 7 Packers 21.7 21 22 14 42.8 3 6

Packers vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Packers

Green Bay has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall over its past three contests.

In their past three games, the Packers have hit the over once.

In NFC North matchups, the Packers are both scoring more points (29) than their overall average (21.7) and allowing more points (27) than overall (22).

The Vikings have a negative point differential on the season (-1 total points, -0.1 per game), as do the Packers (-2 total points, -0.3 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three games.

Minnesota's past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Vikings have a negative point differential on the season (-1 total points, -0.1 per game), as do the Packers (-2 total points, -0.3 per game).

Packers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.8 43.3 42.6 Implied Team Total AVG 22.7 23.0 22.5 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.5 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 25.6 25.8 25.3 ATS Record 3-3-1 1-3-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-4-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 1-1 0-1

