The Minnesota Vikings (3-4) visit a struggling Green Bay Packers (2-4) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The Packers have lost three games in a row.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Packers Insights

The Packers average per game (21.7) than the Vikings give up (21.7).

The Packers average 289.8 yards per game, 40.5 fewer yards than the 330.3 the Vikings give up.

This year Green Bay averages 90.8 yards per game on the ground, 14.8 fewer than Minnesota allows (105.6).

The Packers have seven giveaways this season, while the Vikings have nine takeaways.

Packers Home Performance

The Packers average fewer points at home (19 per game) than they do overall (21.7), and concede more (25.5 per game) than overall (22).

The Packers accumulate 285 yards per game at home (4.8 fewer than overall), and allow 326.5 at home (11.5 fewer than overall).

Green Bay accumulates more passing yards at home (224 per game) than it does overall (199), and gives up fewer at home (182.5 per game) than overall (194.3).

At home, the Packers accumulate fewer rushing yards (61 per game) than overall (90.8). They also give up more rushing yards (144 per game) than overall (143.7).

The Packers convert 37.9% of third downs at home (3.4% less than overall), and concede on 35.5% of third downs at home (0.2% less than overall).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/28/2023 Detroit L 34-20 Amazon Prime Video 10/9/2023 at Las Vegas L 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/22/2023 at Denver L 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Minnesota - FOX 11/5/2023 Los Angeles - FOX 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh - CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles - FOX

