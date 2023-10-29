Joel Eriksson Ek and the Minnesota Wild will be in action on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New Jersey Devils. If you'd like to wager on Eriksson Ek's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Eriksson Ek has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 19:28 on the ice per game.

Eriksson Ek has scored a goal in four of eight games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In five of eight games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Eriksson Ek has posted an assist in a game three times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Eriksson Ek's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Eriksson Ek has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 26 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 8 Games 2 9 Points 1 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

