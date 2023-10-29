Wild vs. Devils Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 29
The New Jersey Devils (4-2-1) host the Minnesota Wild (3-3-2) at Prudential Center on Sunday, October 29 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN. The Devils knocked off the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 in their last outing, while the Wild are coming off a 3-2 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will bring home the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Wild vs. Devils Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Devils 5, Wild 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Devils (-175)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Wild (+1.5)
Wild vs Devils Additional Info
Wild Splits and Trends
- The Wild have a 3-3-2 record this season and are -2-2 in matchups that have gone to overtime.
- Minnesota has three points (1-1-1) when scoring two goals this season.
- The Wild have scored at least three goals in five games, earning five points from those contests.
- Minnesota has scored a lone power-play goal in one game this season and won.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Minnesota has posted a record of 2-1-1 (five points).
- The Wild have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 1-2-1 to record three points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Devils Rank
|Devils AVG
|Wild AVG
|Wild Rank
|3rd
|4.14
|Goals Scored
|3.63
|10th
|28th
|3.71
|Goals Allowed
|4.13
|31st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|31
|17th
|14th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|35
|29th
|1st
|40%
|Power Play %
|13.33%
|23rd
|26th
|73.08%
|Penalty Kill %
|72%
|28th
Wild vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
