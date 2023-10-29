Should you bet on Dakota Mermis to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Dakota Mermis score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Mermis stats and insights

In two of six games this season, Mermis has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Mermis has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.5 shots per game, and converts 50.0% of them.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.6 hits and 11 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWIX, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

