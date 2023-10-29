Will Christian Watson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Check out Watson's stats on this page.
Heading into Week 8, Watson has eight receptions for 143 yards -- 17.9 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown, plus one carry for -5 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 16 occasions.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Packers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Luke Musgrave (DNP/ankle): 22 Rec; 189 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|16
|8
|143
|68
|1
|17.9
Watson Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
