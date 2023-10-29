The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) play the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 136 - Hawks 100

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bucks (- 6.5)

Bucks (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-35.9)

Bucks (-35.9) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.5

Bucks Performance Insights

Last season, the Bucks were eighth in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 14th on defense (113.3 points conceded).

Last year, Milwaukee was best in the league in rebounds (48.6 per game) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2).

Last season the Bucks were ranked 12th in the league in assists with 25.8 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Milwaukee was 21st in the league in committing them (13.9 per game) last season. It was worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).

Last year, the Bucks were fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they ranked No. 10 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.