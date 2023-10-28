The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites on the road versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each squad has a tough defense, with the Buckeyes third in points per game conceded, and the Badgers 20th. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-14.5) 45.5 -710 +490 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends

Wisconsin has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

Ohio State is 4-2-1 ATS this season.

The Buckeyes have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big Ten +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.