Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Looking for information on the best bets in Big Ten play in Week 9, or attempting to build a parlay? Our computer model likes betting on the over/under in the Purdue vs. Nebraska matchup, and picking Minnesota (-7) over Michigan State on the spread. Find more insights and stats on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 9 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Minnesota -7 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 12.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +14 vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 9.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nebraska -2 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 5.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 39.5 - Purdue vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 45.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 40.5 - Michigan State vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Total: 44.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Maryland vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Total: 49.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)
|40.6 / 5.9
|421.6 / 226.8
|Ohio State
|7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)
|33.7 / 10.0
|431.9 / 260.1
|Penn State
|6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)
|39.7 / 9.7
|400.0 / 218.1
|Rutgers
|6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
|28.1 / 15.8
|327.3 / 277.6
|Wisconsin
|5-2 (3-1 Big Ten)
|26.9 / 18.3
|395.9 / 333.4
|Iowa
|6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
|19.5 / 14.5
|232.4 / 313.8
|Maryland
|5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)
|33.4 / 18.6
|422.3 / 337.1
|Minnesota
|4-3 (2-2 Big Ten)
|20.3 / 24.3
|302.7 / 338.0
|Nebraska
|4-3 (2-2 Big Ten)
|18.7 / 19.3
|328.9 / 313.6
|Northwestern
|3-4 (1-3 Big Ten)
|20.1 / 25.9
|299.3 / 345.7
|Purdue
|2-5 (1-3 Big Ten)
|23.0 / 29.9
|370.7 / 395.4
|Illinois
|3-5 (1-4 Big Ten)
|20.4 / 27.8
|365.5 / 396.0
|Michigan State
|2-5 (0-4 Big Ten)
|18.9 / 27.9
|326.3 / 354.4
|Indiana
|2-5 (0-4 Big Ten)
|17.9 / 29.3
|311.7 / 366.1
