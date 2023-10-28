The No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) have an SEC matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tennessee vs. Kentucky? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Kentucky?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 32, Kentucky 23

Tennessee 32, Kentucky 23 Tennessee is 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, the Volunteers have gone 1-1 (75%).

Kentucky lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Wildcats have entered two games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Volunteers' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-3.5)



Tennessee (-3.5) Against the spread, Tennessee is 4-2-0 this year.

The Volunteers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Kentucky has four wins against the spread in seven games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Tennessee vs. Kentucky matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Four of Tennessee's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 50.5 points.

There have been four Kentucky games that have ended with a combined score higher than 50.5 points this season.

Tennessee averages 31.6 points per game against Kentucky's 31.3, amounting to 12.4 points over the game's over/under of 50.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.7 57.5 52 Implied Total AVG 34.7 37.3 29.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 4-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 4-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.2 50.7 49 Implied Total AVG 33.7 34.6 31.5 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.