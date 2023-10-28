After the first round of the Maybank Championship, Patty Tavatanakit is currently 16th with a score of -4.

Patty Tavatanakit is currently listed by bookmakers at +5000 to pick up the win this week.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

+5000

Patty Tavatanakit Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Tavatanakit has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Tavatanakit has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Tavatanakit's average finish has been 34th.

Tavatanakit has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Tavatanakit has made the cut in five tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 40 E 275 0 18 1 2 $429,701

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

The courses that Tavatanakit has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,592 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

Tavatanakit's Last Time Out

Tavatanakit shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.31 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 71st percentile on par 4s at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 3.90 strokes on those 40 holes.

Tavatanakit shot better than 94% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.75.

Tavatanakit fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Tavatanakit had six bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Tavatanakit carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last outing, Tavatanakit's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Tavatanakit ended the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Tavatanakit finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Tavatanakit's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

